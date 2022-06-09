KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The man killed in a car crash on Wednesday was identified as a student representative with the University of Missouri System Board of Curators.

Remington Williams, 25, died when his Mercedes was struck by a speeding Jeep at the intersection of 75th Street and Ward Parkway.

The Jeep failed to stop at a red light.

Williams was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver of the Jeep was arrested under suspicion of DUI.

“As a student of not one, but two System universities, Remington was deeply connected to his fellow students and advocated for their interests to the Board of Curators,” UM President Mun Choi said. “He was committed to advancing the mission of the university and ensuring all students had the opportunity to receive an excellent education and an outstanding experience. He will be sorely missed.”

According to the Board of Curators, Williams was appointed by Missouri Governor Mike Parson in July 2020.

Williams is a graduate of the University of Missouri – Kansas City School of Law and was working on a Master of Business Administration from the University of Missouri – St. Louis.

“He was actively engaged with the students at each of our four universities and worked to amplify their successes, promote their stories and ensure their concerns were heard,” Board Chair Darryl Chatman said. “Remington was the best of us, and our thoughts are with his family and friends.”

He earned a B.S. in Business Administration and Spanish from Georgetown College in 2019 where he served as student body president, as well as the leader several other organizations.