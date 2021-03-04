University plans to demolish 8 buildings, move museums

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — The University of Missouri plans to demolish eight buildings and relocate to museums as part of a plan to reduce space and save money.

The university announced Thursday that the plans have been under discussion for years.

Vacating the buildings is expected to take several months, and then demolition will begin.

Collections from the museums of Art and Archaeology, and the Museum of Anthropology will be moved back to the main campus from Mizzou North.

The university estimates the changes will save more than $2.5 million in annual operating costs and more than $93.7 million in repair and maintenance costs.