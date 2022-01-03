Unseasonably cold January weather continues for much of the workweek across St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – After a frigid start to 2022 and the workweek, temperatures will become a bit milder ahead of another blast of polar air later in the week. There’s also the potential for some light snow ahead of this next shot of cold air.

Monday won’t be as cold as Sunday, but highs will still run 5 to 10 degrees below normal for early January, which is in the low 40s.

We’ll have a brief break from the unseasonably cold weather on Tuesday when temperatures warm to the mid-40s, with gusty winds ahead of another approaching system.

Late Tuesday into Wednesday, another cold front will drop across the area bringing the return of unseasonably cold weather back to the St. Louis region. Highs on Wednesday will only be in the low-to-mid 30s.

There is the potential for some light snow Wednesday night into Thursday morning as another wave moves out of the Rockies. While light snow does look possible, there are questions this far out as to whether or not snowfall amounts will be measurable.

Cold air will be in place, but other ingredients, such as lift and moisture, may not be timed properly to produce measurable snowfall. If the ingredients do come together, the snow to liquid ratio would be higher than average due to the really cold air in place, meaning a small amount of moisture could produce light accumulations.

Behind this next wave temperatures will plummet to the single digits on Thursday night and rebound only into the 20s on Friday. The good news is that milder weather looks to move in for the weekend.