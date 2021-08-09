Unvaccinated at Kansas City Garth Brooks concert? Find out if you should quarantine

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Thousands of fans screamed and sang along with Garth Brooks at Arrowhead Saturday night.

While many people wore masks to the country music legend’s concert, not everyone did, and with more than 70,000 people in attendance, it was impossible for fans to distance themselves from each other.

According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, anyone who is not fully vaccinated and lives in Kansas needs to quarantine.

The length of quarantines varies depending on whether you have been tested for COVID-19.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment recommends a 14-day quarantine for anyone who is not fully vaccinated and was knowingly exposed to COVID-19 or one of its variants.

There were so many people at the Garth Brooks concert, it is impossible to know if anyone was exposed.

Because of that, Kansas wants everyone who is not fully vaccinated and who attended the concert to follow the following quarantine schedule:

7 Day Quarantine Monitor yourself for symptoms daily for 7 days If you have no symptoms during this time frame, on Day 6, get a PCR test (antigen and antibody tests are NOT allowed for this purpose). If the test is negative, and you remain symptom-free, you can be removed from quarantine after seven full days, which is on Day 8. If Testing Results are pending, you must wait until you receive results.



10 Day Quarantine Monitor yourself for symptoms daily for 10 full days. If you have no symptoms during the 10 days, you can be released from the quarantine without a test on Day 11.



The KDHE does continue to recommend a 14 day quarantine because health experts say symptoms can still develop up to 14 days after exposure.

The state said it added mass gathering attendance to its quarantine list in August 2020. It was further clarified to allow for attendance at those events where social distancing and mask wearing precautions are taken in September 2020.

The state said enforcement of quarantine is up to local health officials.