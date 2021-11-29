Unvaccinated still driving COVID hospitalizations in St. Louis region

ST. LOUIS – In early November, COVID-19 numbers at St. Louis regional hospitals had nearly dropped to pre-Delta surge levels. But over the last three weeks, COVID hospitalizations have jumped significantly, with unvaccinated patients making up the overwhelming majority of those being treated.

On Nov. 19, the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reported COVID hospitalizations climbed over 300 for the first time since Oct. 21. Now 10 days later, the task force says there are 374 people currently hospitalized for COVID-19.

The task force is comprised of the four major health systems in the region – BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health, and St. Luke’s Hospital.

Over the past seven days, task force hospitals have reported 58 more patients admitted than discharged. There were only 53 patients in ICU beds just 18 days ago; there are more than 80 at present. And just 13 days ago, only 32 patients needed ventilator care. That number has grown to 52 patients.

Hospitalizations have jumped 43% over three weeks. On November 11, our region was averaging 231 hospitalizations. We’re now averaging 331 patients hospitalized per day.

Finally, as of Monday, Nov. 29, approximately 77% of the COVID patients at three of the task force health systems are either unvaccinated or partially vaccinated. Statewide, the unvaccinated and partially vaccinated make up 87% of all known COVID cases; fully vaccinated patients are just 2% of COVID hospitalizations.