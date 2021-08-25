Upcoming Harry Styles concert joins list of events, venues requiring COVID vaccination or negative test

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: In this image released on March 14, Harry Styles performs onstage during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, California and broadcast on March 14, 2021. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

ST. LOUIS – Pop star Harry Styles and his tour promoter are requiring concertgoers to be vaccinated or show proof of a negative COVID test in order to attend a show on his upcoming tour.

Styles’ Love on Tour 2020 was postponed due to the pandemic. He’ll be performing at Enterprise Center in St. Louis on Sept. 15.

In addition to the vaccination/test policy, all guests will be required to wear masks inside each venue on the tour.

All staff at each venue must follow the same protocols as ticket holders.

Children under the age of 12 can still attend the concert if they show proof of a negative COVID test taken within 48 hours of the show.

Requiring testing or proof of vaccination is becoming the standard for concerts and live entertainment around the country.

Live Nation Entertainment, the company promoting Styles’ tour, said beginning Oct. 4 all artists, tour staff, and concertgoers must either be fully vaccinated or show proof of a negative test prior to a show.

Rival promoter AEG Presents announced it would require proof of COVID-19 vaccination for anyone who attends or works one of its concerts, events, or festivals. That policy will take full effect nationwide by Oct. 1.