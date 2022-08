ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Enjoy the summer heat while you can, the Farmer’s Almanac predicts a rough winter ahead.

The Farmer’s Almanac provides a forecast every year. Publishers said they decided to release winter predictions earlier than ever because of the extreme heat, drought, or torrential flooding that plagued different regions.

There is also a concern about the availability of energy that may be needed for the winter months. It warns this winter will be cold and snowy for people living in Kansas and Missouri.

While that describes many winters in the St. Louis area, the Farmer’s Almanac predicts a “hibernation zone” and uses “glacial, snow-filled” to describe what will be heading west of the city in a few short months. East of St. Louis will see “Unreasonably cold and snowy” weather.

States in the North Central part of the country may experience extremely cold temperatures. The Farmer’s Almanac predicts those temperatures could drop to 40 degrees below zero.

The frigid temperature is expected to stretch into Texas and Florida where the Farmer’s Almanac predicts “chilly” and “shivery” weather.

The 2023 Farmers’ Almanac will be available in stores beginning Aug. 15, 2022. This edition comes with an extended forecast for each region in the U.S.