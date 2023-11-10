ST. LOUIS – Expect to see golf balls instead of baseballs at Busch Stadium this weekend. That’s because ‘Upper Deck Golf’ is returning to the iconic St. Louis Ballpark.

Fans have a chance to hit tee shots throughout Busch Stadium while enjoying music, beer, and food. There will also be golf challenges and a clubhouse festival.

It’s available for anyone 12 and up. It’s $80 to $100 per person, depending on if you get the standard or VIP tee times.

You can also bring your own clubs if you want, but some will be provided. Upper Deck Golf runs from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday.