UPS hiring 1,950 seasonal workers in holiday hiring blitz

ST. LOUIS – UPS expects to hire nearly two thousand seasonal employees in the St. Louis area over the next three days.

UPS Brown Friday is a national holiday hiring blitz, an annual tradition to bring in tens of thousands of new workers a month ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

The package delivery company plans to hire 60,000 people between Thursday and Saturday.

Full- and part-time positions are available. Package handlers, drivers, and driver-helpers are in demand.

UPS is offering current employees a $200 bonus for every eligible employee referral they submit.

You can find information on Brown Friday hiring fair events in the St. Louis area by visiting www.jobs-ups.com/brownfriday.