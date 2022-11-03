ST. LOUIS – UPS plans to hire around 2,000 seasonal employees in the St. Louis area during its annual ‘UPS Brown Friday’ hiring events this weekend.

The events come weeks ahead of Thanksgiving, Christmas and other holidays that lead to demand for deliveries. The St. Louis and Earth City UPS locations are looking for people to serve as warehouse workers, seasonal drivers, private vehicle drivers and more.

Hiring events are planned from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday and Saturday at the following locations:

520 S. Jefferson Ave. (St. Louis)

13818 Rider Trail N (Earth City)

Those who are unable to attend a hiring event this weekend can click here to apply online. To find other hiring events offered by UPS, click here.

This weekend’s ‘Brown Friday’ events are part of UPS’ effort to hire more than 100,000 seasonal workers nationwide ahead of the holidays. Nearly 35,000 seasonal employees earned permanent positions after the 2021 holiday rush.