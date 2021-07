ST. LOUIS – Urban Chestnut and Purina are teaming up to help area animal shelters through their fifth annual Raise a Pint for Pets event.

Any money raised will go to Petfinder. That organization helps animals find forever homes. This is their 25th anniversary.

The fundraiser is happening Wednesday at Urban Chestnut’s Bierhall in The Grove from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday.

Attendees must buy tickets online in advance. Click here for tickets.