Urban Chestnut now selling a spirit based on their Schnickelfritz beer

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A local brewery known for its craft beers is launching a small batch of spirits. Urban Chestnut is working Switchgrass Spirits to produce Schnickelfritz Bierschnaps. It is distilled from the brewery’s Schnickelfritz beer.

Brewers distill a batch of beer to produce bier-schnaps. They have also worked with a German distillery using a Doppelbock to produce a spirit at their European location, Urban Chestnut Hallertau.

The new spirit is available at UCBC’s Grove Bierhall starting this week.