ST. LOUIS – Urban Chestnut Brewing Company’s Saint Louis Zoo Bier + Pizza special is back starting Tuesday, July 27.

The special includes any one-topping 18-inch pizza with two limited-edition Saint Louis Zoo Bier logoed glasses filled with UCBC’s STL ZOO Bier Kölsch all for $40.

UCBC said $5 of every pizza special purchase will go to the “Saint Louis Zoo to support its animal care and conservation work.”

The special is available at The Grove Bierhall starting at 3:00 p.m. Tuesday.