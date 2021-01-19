Urban League and Missouri MLK Commission help more than 3,500 local families at large-scale giveaway

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis began Monday by honoring four current leaders like former Congressman Lacy Clay, then distributing food, masks, and other PPE items during a massive emergency relief effort.

“As we celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. King and in terms of the Urban League’s mission, we try to live that every single day,” says Mike McMillan, president & CEO of the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis. “To be able to partner with the Missouri State Commission to honor individuals who live that life. Then to also serve 3,500 families for our 27th large-scale distribution and add $200,000 more dollars of assistance to the community is something we take very seriously. We’re blessed to be able to do.”

The massive line of cars snaked around the former Jamestown Mall from noon to 3 p.m. Four hundred volunteers helped load the trunks of more than 3,500 families.

“This is our 35th year the statewide commission is celebrating the life and legacy of Martin Luther King and we are so excited,” says Dr. LaTonia Collins-Smith, chair of Missouri State Martin Luther King Commission. “Our theme this year is ‘A Call to Action, What Are You Doing for Others.’ It was fitting for us to partner with Urban League and others who are boots on the ground.”

While the grocery distribution continued, another announcement from the Urban League and Schnucks Markets and a $1 million partnership on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

“Feb. 3 through the 16, we’ll be rounding up at the register from $15.50 to $16 if they want to support Urban League and their Save our Sons program,” says Dave Peacock, president & COO of Schnucks Markets.