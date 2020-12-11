Urban League brighten neighborhoods for the holidays with unique anti-crime initiative

ST. LOUIS – The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis is helping spread good cheer and neighborhood safety this holiday season.

A handful of north St. Louis neighborhoods were selected to be the first participants of the Urban League’s “Bright Lights, Better Nights Initiative.”

“We’re starting a year-round porch light campaign to encourage the residents in neighborhoods to turn on their porch lights,” said James Clark, vice president of public safety and executive director of the neighborhood alliance for the Urban League.

The initiative focuses on increasing positive neighbor to neighbor interaction, hoping for improved neighbor safety.

“Studies have shown that brighter neighborhoods become safer neighborhoods,” Clark said.

Approximately 200 residents, churches, and businesses in Hyde Park, Kingsway East, Jeff-Vander-Lou, and the Walnut Park neighborhoods were selected to display Christmas lights through January 2.

The historic Grand Avenue Water Tower in College Hill is also lit. Clark said the Gateway Arch is like a neighbor, but the water tower is like family. He hopes it can be the catalyst in bringing more soul back to north St. Louis.

“That’s what we need man to bring life back into our community, man,” he said.

Tina Hardin has lived in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood for 11 years. She said the Urban League is a blessing and seeing all the lights go helps shows what their neighborhoods are capable of.

“More joyful, more cheerful. Come through here, ride through here. Just to see how brightened it is and get (people) in the Christmas spirit,” she said.

The Urban League hopes to expand to more neighborhoods in the city next year.