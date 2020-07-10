Urban League continues COVID relief efforts with massive food distribution Saturday

FLORISSANT, Mo. – The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis is having its 14th drive-thru food and toiletries distribution event on Saturday as they continue their COVID-19 emergency relief efforts.

They expect to serve over 3,500 families and give away over $200,000 worth of items.

This giveaway is on a first come, first-served basis and starts at 12 p.m. at the Old Jamestown Mall in Florissant. Anyone in need can show up.

On Saturday, the Bar Association of Metropolitan St. Louis is going to present a $100,000 check during the event to support continued relief efforts.

Food given away includes your basic staples like bread, milk, and eggs, as well as healthy items like fruits and vegetables. They give families a week or two worth of food every single week. They also have toiletries and other items that have become necessary during the pandemic.

Every Saturday, about 250 staff and volunteers begin setting up around 6 a.m. Mike McMillan, President and CEO of the Urban League, says the huge collaboration of their sponsors shows the best of St. Louis.

“You have every race, every ethnicity, every sexual orientation, every income level, every background that we have. Neighbors helping neighbors. People making a difference in the lives of individuals that need it the most and it’s a great show of what St. Louis is really about when we are taking care of each other,” he said.

“We couldn’t do these events, especially when you look at giving away over 200,000 worth of items a week, without the generosity of the people of St. louis which has been considerable and enormous.”

The Urban League needs contributions from the community so they can continue these food and toiletries distributions through August 22. You can visit ULSTL.com to make a 100 percent tax-deductible contribution of any amount. Also, during the month of August, they are going to combine these distributions with their historic back to school efforts.