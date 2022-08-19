ST. LOUIS – The flash flooding from July 26-28 continues to create challenges for many residents in the St. Louis area.

Tiffany Clinton lives in a University City apartment with her son, Ryan. She said it’s unclear if she needs to find a new permanent residence.

“I’m faced with possibly moving out of the school district,” said Clinton.

Ryan attends middle school and has been in the district dating back to pre-kindergarten. His classes are scheduled to begin on Monday.

“At least, I get to see my friends,” Ryan said.

Clinton said she appreciates the help that has come from several sources and welcomes the news about an event being held by the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis Saturday.

The Urban League will host a drive-thru and walk-up distribution event Saturday afternoon at its regional headquarters located at 140 N. Kingshighway. Leaders will provide food, toiletries, PPE, and cleaning supplies to flood victims during the event.

“We help people everywhere that we can, in every way that we can,” said Quenesha Catron, division operation officer and director of volunteer services for the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis.

Catron said she hopes the agency can give away as many as 2,000 boxes on Saturday. The scheduled two-hour event is from 1-3 p.m. and is geared toward helping those still struggling to recover from July 26-28 flash flooding.