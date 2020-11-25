Urban League hands out thousands of turkeys days before Thanksgiving

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Urban League knows the struggles families encounter when it comes to providing for their families. COVID-19 has added to that.

“We went from food insecurities now to a real food crisis. And it’s efforts like these today, where we’re able to hit the nail on the head,” said James Clark, vice president of public safety and executive director of the neighborhood alliance for the Urban League.

With masks worn and social distancing practiced, the organization used its annual Turkey Giveaway to help those in need.

“With our efforts here and over in East St. Louis today, we will probably serve over 3,200 families today,” Clark said.

Stephen Foster is one of many in the area who have been out of work because of the pandemic, explaining what this means for his family.

“Just seeing this is a blessing for me and my kids,” Foster said. “For people to be out here looking out for folks, giving us a turkey because we couldn’t even afford it.”

Clark added Tuesday’s event was great way for everyone to come together.

“That addiction to friction it has to end,” Clark said.

“We’ve got to become a kinder compassionate city, metropolitan area and nation.”

