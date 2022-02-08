Urban League has 75 job openings for Head Start program

ST. LOUIS — If you are looking for a career opportunity and enjoy nurturing and working with children, the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis Inc. has 75 openings at Head Start.

They are looking for dedicated employees who “want to become a member of a nationally recognized early childhood education program.”



Check out the positions and benefits that are available below. If interested, contact Keesha Strong to apply. 314.506.5395 Kstrong@urbanleague-stl.org

Positions available include:

Head Start Teachers

Early Head Start Teachers

Assistant Teachers

Family Service Workers

Center Coordinators

The organization said it offers a positive work environment, competitive salary, and an excellent benefits package:

Full medical, dental, vision insurance

Agency paid Life Insurance, and Long-Term Disability (LTD)

Generous Health Care

Reimbursement Account

403(b) Retirement Plan

Tuition assistance for teachers and assistant teachers who wish to obtain a bachelor’s degree in early childhood education

Child Development Associate

Apprenticeship Program

Mentoring/Coaching available

Generous time off –2 weeks of vacation, 12 sick days, and 10 paid holidays.

Competitive salary

Opportunity for career advancement