Urban League hosts food and toiletry drive in honor of MLK Day

ST. LOUIS — The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis stepped up once again to help those in need on the day we commemorate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

“When you see the crowd that we have today black and white, young, and old, rich and poor, male and female, gay and straight, it’s all St. Louis coming together to try and make a difference for people when they need it,” Urban League President and CEO Michael McMillian said.

Cars pulled up with trunks popped as many were thankful for the food, toiletries, and PPE supplies available.

Volunteers helped carry the items along with the civil rights leader’s message Monday morning into the late afternoon.

“What Dr. King means to St. Louis, to Missouri this nation and the world is a continuing to be a beacon of hope and light in a world of darkness and despair in so many ways,” McMillan said.

“Dr. King was a person that made people believe there was still good in the world and his legacy is something that continues to give all of us that same hope.”

St. Louis City Mayor Tishaura Jones was one of the many volunteers helping.

“As I was driving here there were cars backed up all the way up Mr. Luther King to Vandeventer so it shows that the need is still great,” Jones said.

Jones said there’s still plenty of work to be done.

“90 percent of this job is showing and it’s important for me to show up for my community. I’m the first mayor in over 20 years to be born, raised, and still live in North St. Louis.

This is my neighborhood and I’m going to show up every time I have a chance,” Jones said.

Jones said Dr. King’s words ring true today and she carries them with her each day.

“His words that he said back in the ’60s are still very much prevalent today, how we’re still fighting for voting rights, how we’re still fighting for equal rights and equality. Those are the things I take with me every day that I walk into City Hall in an office that wasn’t built for me,” Jones said.