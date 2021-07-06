Urban League launches new program to get more people vaccinated

ST. LOUIS – In an attempt to increase COVID-19 vaccinations, the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis is launching a new public education campaign Tuesday.

It focuses on vaccine hesitancy in the African American community. The group is working with the CDC and the National Action Network.

Area health officials are meeting Tuesday with nearly 80 members of the clergy to promote the program.

The meeting will include St. Louis Health Director Dr. Frederick Echols and St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force leader Dr. Alex Garza.