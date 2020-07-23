Urban League merges with Grace Hill Settlement House into single nonprofit

ST. LOUIS – Under a banner of balloons, each side representing different colors and organizations, a joining together in north St. Louis Wednesday afternoon of Grace Hill Settlement House and the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis.

“So, combined, we’ll be able to serve 125,000 (people) a year with these 20 different locations and now over 50 different programs,” says Michael P. McMillan, president and CEO of the Urban League of Metropolitan St Louis. “It’s going to be an amazing show of collaboration in the not for profit community in St. Louis.”

The move comes after two years of negotiations and planning.

Grace Hills programs will be offered under the Urban League brand. The water tower campus will be rededicated in the fall.

“Grace Hill Settlement House helped to found the federally qualified health center known as Affina,” says Laura Kozak, former Grace Hill interim president. “It led in the social services development in the communities in the city. Many organizations in St. Louis have been looking at mergers with other organizations to maximize programmatic impact. To do more than compete with one another.”

As part of the merger, Head Start programs will receive a $38 million grant from the US Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Head Start.

“So more federal resources to help children six weeks to five years old throughout the entire region, totaling $38 million over five years,” says McMillan.

Grace Hill, established by the Episcopal diocese in 1903, and the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis, founded in 1918, bring their 229 years of service together to serve the community.

“It means we’re able to serve over 900 students,” says Dr. Gwendolyn Diggs, vice president of Head Start Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis. “So, we’re very excited. Looking forward to serving kids and preparing them for school. Making sure they’re prepared and kindergarten ready.”