Urban League, Missouri National Guard to continue operating COVID vaccination site in Dellwood

DELLWOOD, Mo. – A mass vaccination site in Dellwood is continuing to offer vaccinations to anyone over 16, with no appointments necessary. The site is being run by the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis and the Missouri National Guard.

The clinic, located at the Dellwood Recreation Center on W. Florissant, is located in an area that was hit hard with COVID-19 cases during the height of the pandemic. Organizers wanted make it easier for people to get vaccinated.

The clinic is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The clinic switched to the Moderna vaccine after federal public health officials recommended a pause with the Johnson & Johnson shot due to reports of a half-dozen cases of serious blood clots in women in the United States.

Mayors and other elected officials, along with community leaders and members of the clergy, support the education and outreach initiatives to ensure high turnout at the site.

So far, this collaboration has resulted in 87 clinics and has vaccinated over 15,000 citizens.