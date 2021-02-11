Urban League of St. Louis begins extensive vaccination program for senior citizens

ST. LOUIS – Several dozen St. Louis Senior Citizens rolled up their sleeves to receive the COVID-19 vaccine Thursday.

There was a vaccination event was held at the Macler-Shepard Senior apartment complex in downtown St. Louis by the National Guard and another in north St. Louis.

The Urban League got word from the governor’s office Tuesday that 1,000 doses of the vaccines were available.

“We were contacted by the governor’s office and by the national guard and they said we had vaccines available, so we just tapped into our community-based partners,” James Clark, vice president of the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis said.

When senior residents got word, they were ready to go.

“I tried to be number one on the list,” resident Sherill Sharpe said.

“When they told me they was going to have the shots and they was coming around, yeah I jumped right on board,” resident Conley Burnley said.

Nearly 200 senior citizens received the shots.

Many community leaders have expressed concerns that there has been a lag in getting the vaccine to the African American community.

“The African American community was far behind other communities in receiving the vaccinations, then the governor heard and he had the national guard contact us,” Clark said.

Many of these residents are over 65 and eligible to get shots now.

“I’m 67 and I suffer with diabetes and hypertension, high risk, so if it’s something to slow it down, I need it,” Sharpe said.

“I was happy because it’s taking a lot of lives away in the world today and everybody now needs it,” Burnley said. “We have something to fight against it.”

The Urban League will hold vaccination events at 12 more senior centers in the next three weeks.

In addition to facilitating vaccination events, the Urban League said it has received a donation of 10 million masks from Fusz Marketing. It will start distributing those masks over the next few weeks.