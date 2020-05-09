Urban League St. Louis sponsors food giveaways to aid the newly unemployed

ST. LOUIS – Friday’s jobless numbers indicated near-record unemployment in the United States. Many more families are struggling to put food on the table.

The St. Louis Urban League has sponsored food giveaways where they’ve given away boxes of food to 10,000 families. The organization has another giveaway set for Saturday in north city at 1330 Aubert Street.

Urban League President and CEO Mike Millan said they’ve spent about $500,000 so far but the effort could be as much as $2 million before it’s all over. McMillan hopes to keep having the giveaways to August when kids go back to school.

The Urban League is a not-for-profit agency. It’s helped by some of the area’s biggest companies and outside donations. You can donate to the Urban League’s mission at ULstl.com.