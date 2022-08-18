ST. LOUIS – The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis will host another event to help flood victims after historic flash flooding in late July.

The Urban League will host a drive-thru and walk-up distribution event Saturday afternoon at its regional headquarters. Leaders will provide food, toiletries, PPE and cleaning supplies to flood victims during the event.

St. Louis City leaders have teamed up with Urban League for many relief efforts since the flash flooding. The agencies previously helped coordinate mobile command centers and offer rides to flood victims through Lyft.

This weekend’s drive-thru event is planned from 1-3 p.m. at the Urban League headquarters at 1408 N. Kingshighway Boulevard.