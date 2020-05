ST. LOUIS – Saturday is National Healthy Awareness Day and the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis is hosting a virtual health fair on Zoom.

All you have to do is log onto Zoom between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. and entering the meeting ID number 736 5282 6309 and the password 8AVDMX.

There will be live speeches from local health leaders, resources available to you, as well as giveaways.