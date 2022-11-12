ST. LOUIS – The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis will offer thousands of free Thanksgiving meals to families in need ahead of the holiday.

Organizers plan to serve meals to 2,500 families from noon to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22 at the Urban League headquarters (1408 North Kingshighway Boulevard). Meals will include turkey, sides, desserts and more. Urban League president Michael McMillan reminded community members of the event Saturday via Twitter.

Families will also have the chance to take home toiletries, wipes, PPE materials and at-home COVID-19 tests. The goods will be offered on a first-come, first-serve basis.

For more information on the event or Urban League’s services, click here.