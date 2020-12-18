Urban League to receive tv studio equipment donation from FOX 2/ KPLR 11

ST. LOUIS – The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has some communication and technology goals for 2021 and FOX 2/KPLR 11 is helping them achieve their mission.

Viewers have most likely noticed a change in FOX 2/KPLR 11s newscasts. That is because we are in the process of getting a brand new set and donating our former news desk and other items to the Urban League.

The Urban League was looking to put together a tv studio and we at FOX 2/KPLR 11 just happened to be getting a new one.

“This is significant to us because, in our new headquarters, we have an empty studio, and now based on what FOX 2 did, we will be able to do podcast and zoom interviews to get the message out to the region about what St. Louis can receive from the Urban League in a professional manner directly,” Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis President Michael McMillan said.

FOX 2/KPLR 11 has always made donations to the community when receiving new equipment.

General Manager Kurt Krueger said this time around, it was a no brainer to help out the Urban League.

“The Urban League has jumped up over the last several years in the way they are serving the underserved in St. Louis, everything from food drives, to job skills, to housing,” Krueger said.

McMillan said the studio will also be used to teach kids how to get jobs in the television industry.

“I just want to say thanks to FOX2 for the partnership we have that not only deals with this donation but also the relationship that genuinely deals with the betterment of St. Louis,” McMillan said.

Construction is underway on what will be FOX 2/KPLR 11s new studio. The old equipment is gone to the Urban League, but we can’t wait to show you what we have in store.

“It’s going to be a dynamic set,” Krueger said. “I have already seen the plans. Construction has started, we have been ripping down some walls and tearing up the floors.

FOX2/ KPLR11s new studio is expected to be complete sometime in February.