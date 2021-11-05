Urgent care catering to veterans now open in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Veterans Advantage Urgent Care (VAUC) is the only urgent care in the country that caters to veterans.

It recently opened up in downtown St. Louis on Washington Avenue and it’s minority female-owned.

“The difference between VAUC and another urgent care is we cater to the needs of veterans. We cater to specific needs they are having on a daily basis,” owner Nicole Jenkins said.

That includes neurology, personal injury, family medicine, chiropractic, sports medicine therapy, massage therapy, pain management, acupuncture, and same-day X-ray.



“Our doctors are former Military, our workers are former Military. We want to get patients in and out,” Jenkins said.

Jenkins says her facility is a friend to the VA. Which can be inundated by a large number of veterans needing care. And veterans say this urgent care is working. And that Jenkins cares.

“Come down here and see Nicole. When she got involved in my case, she took my records herself to VA and helped me. You won’t find that anywhere else,” Marine veteran Charles Hackmann said.



Marine veteran James Miller said, “It’s a wait at the VA. This way you just come in … and get taken care of.”



Many veterans also find out they don’t have insurance. At VAUC, they work to make sure veterans understand what they do and don’t have and then create plans for them.

“We can provide better service, being a vet myself I have been in that loop of waiting and waiting or being on a phone call forever and being scheduled 3-6 months out. We can see people immediately,” Dr. Connie Hayes with VAUC said.

Veterans advantage is open 365 days a year and walk-ins are welcome.

For more information, visit VAUC’s website or call 314-696-2090.

