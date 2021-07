ST. LOUIS – The US Army Corps of Engineers is hosting a virtual public meeting Monday on flooding along the River Des Peres in University City.

They will gather feedback for a flood risk management study. Some of the options include creating detention basins or elevating some buildings in the area.

The meeting is online Monday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Click here to join the meeting via the internet or call 1-844-800-2712 toll free.