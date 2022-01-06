US Chess headquarters moving to St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – The US Chess headquarters is moving to the St. Louis area after 18 years of being located in Tennessee.

The US Chess Federation’s Executive Board unanimously voted to move its headquarters from Crossville, Tennessee, to St. Louis, according to an article found on the organization’s website.

The executive board selected St. Louis as its new headquarters for the city’s chess culture, large and diverse population, transportation access, and affordable cost of living.

“Taken together with the synergy of St. Louis as the chess capital of the United States, Missouri’s second-largest city became the obvious choice,” according to the article.

US Chess headquarters moved from New Windsor, New York, to Crossville in 2003.

“US Chess was a fundamentally different organization in 2003 and Crossville met our needs. In the almost two decades since, US Chess has evolved substantially and consequently so have its business needs,” US Chess Vice President Randy Bauer said.

A challenge that the organization has faced is staffing its Crossville headquarters, as only three of its 18 members are located there. The town is actually best known for golfing, outdoor activities, and retirement community, according to the article.

“While US Chess has successfully integrated a telecommuting staff, we prefer that certain positions be located in our headquarters building. In recent years, we rarely receive applications from qualified candidates in the greater Crossville area for these types of positions,” the article states.

US Chess is “forever grateful” for the support from the city of Crossville and the community, and will be “acknowledged as a valued part of our organization’s history and embraced as dear friends of chess.”

“The US Chess mission – to empower people, enrich lives and enhance communities through chess ­– sets us on an exciting course to grow both competitive chess and the culture of chess in the United States,” US Chess President Mike Hoffpauir said.

“With the world-class chess activities in St. Louis, including the Saint Louis Chess Club’s decade-long string of hosting U.S. Championship events, we are excited about being positioned to better deliver on our nonprofit mission with this move.”

