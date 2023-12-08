ST. LOUIS – The Saint Louis Zoo has earned a spot in the top five of the USA Today Reader’s Choice Zoo Lights Event List. A USA Today panel nominated the zoos, and readers cast their votes to determine which had the best holiday lights.

The U.S. Bank Wild Lights are open from 5 to 8:30 p.m. until December 30, featuring new displays, themed areas, and winter treats. Attendees can enjoy roasting their own s’mores and indulging in specialty hot chocolates, available for purchase.

The zoo has also planned activities for kids, such as the Woodland Workshop for holiday crafts and writing letters to Santa.

Visitors can expect to see animals at the Insectarium, Penguin and Puffin Coasts. Among the holiday displays are Celebration City and Snowy Savanna, twinkling tunnels, and a 40-foot lighted tree. The event offers a festive and enchanting experience for all.