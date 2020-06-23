‘Use of force’ bill moves forward in St. Louis Board of Aldermen

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Board of Aldermen is moving forward with a new bill changing the current “use of force” policy for city police.

It would update current policing policies and laws, also provide new guidelines for law enforcement.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department has had a “no chokeholds or strangleholds” policy in place since 2007; it would now be law. De-escalation tactics have been in place since 2014; that would be a law now too. A duty for officers to intervene policy has been in place since 2014 as well but would also be a law.

New police guidelines that would become law include:

Comprehensive report must be filed anytime an officer draws a gun from their holster

A new mandate for police training for trainees

Annual financial and management audits of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department

A new ban on no-knock warrants for municipal drug cases

The bill will go before the full board of aldermen for a vote this Friday. If it passes, which is expected, it would have a perfection vote on July 2 and then go to Mayor Lyda Krewson’s desk for approval.

The penalty for breaking one of these laws would be a $500 fine and or up 100 days in jail.