ST. LOUIS – UMSL is hosting a big women’s volleyball tournament Thursday. It’s the Division II NCAA Midwest Regionals.

The fourth-ranked UMSL Tritons host eighth-seeded Missouri S&T at 5:00 p.m. Last year, the Triton volleyball team won the Midwest regional before losing in the NCAA semifinal.

That’s a great season, and yet 2023 has been even better. The Tritons have a perfect 26-0 record and have locked up the top seed in the conference tournament.