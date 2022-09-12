ST. LOUIS – The University of Missouri–St. Louis continues to climb up the U.S. News & World Report “Best Colleges” rankings.

The school jumped 42 places over the past two years. Now, UMSL went up another 27 spots, according to the latest rankings released Monday, September 12. Among 2023’s list of nationally research universities, UMSL now ranks 212th out of more than 1,800 universities and colleges across the country. UMSL also improved 11 places and now ranks 107th among the top public universities.

“The University of Missouri–St. Louis is truly on the rise, and we are proud the U.S. News & World Report rankings are reflective of our progress,” Chancellor Kristin Sobolik said. “Our faculty and staff continue to work hard to ensure that students get the high-quality education they deserve and will need to be successful as they launch their careers. We celebrate more than 2,800 students who earned degrees in the past year, and we have more work to do as we pursue our goal to make UMSL the top metropolitan research university in the country.”

The U.S. News list also ranked UMSL first in the state and 75th nationally relating to “Top Performers on Social Mobility.” The position highlights how well universities graduate students receiveing federal Pell Grants. In the 2021-2022 academic year, almost 50% of UMSL students were eligible for Pell Grants. Recipients of the grants came from households where the families make less than $50,000 yearly. In spite of that, Pell Grants are awarded to students with a total family income below $20,000. As a result, a college degree can potentially help raise one’s earning potential.

U.S. News included UMSL on its Best Values Schools list as well, recognizing the university’s combination of quality and affordability. USML ranked 105th nationally and fourth in the state.

For the first time, UMSL also appeared on the U.S. News Best Colleges for Veterans list. Schools must participate in the Yellow Ribbon Program and be certified for the GI Bill and or be a public institution. The school must also enroll a minimum of 20 full-time and part-time undergraduate veterans and undergraduate active service members and be ranked in the top half of their 2023 Best Colleges ranking category.