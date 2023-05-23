ST. LOUIS – People living in St. Louis may soon be faced with noticeable increases to their water bills.

The details on this story are appearing in FOX 2’s St. Louis Post-Dispatch partners. The Post reported that the increases being requested by city water officials would result in the largest hikes in city water bills in nearly three decades.

Public Utilities Director Curk Skouby told aldermen in a budget hearing Monday that he needs two 20% increases in the next fiscal year. One this coming July and another one next January.

Skouby says the increases are necessary to help the division deal with rising costs and aging infrastructure. We’re told, altogether, the increases would mean a $10 monthly jump in the average customer’s bill.

The Post also reported that the last increases in city water bills were between 2008 and 2011.

Skouby explained that the major water main break flooded part of Highway 40 near Forest Park alone is going to cost about $1 million. He also pointed out that the pumps at the city’s water treatment plants are 60 years old and failing.

Skouby revealed that his department has been using a lot of its financial reserves in recent years, and that simply can’t continue for much longer. At the hearing, aldermen expressed concerns about why the needs of the water department haven’t been addressed in a more gradual fashion over the past years.

Skouby finally shared that he has brought the issues up, but the city has a lot of needs.