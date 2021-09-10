VA nurse practitioner pleads guilty to sex abuse of patients

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A nurse practitioner has pleaded guilty to sexually abusing two patients at a Veterans Affairs clinic in St. Louis County.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 62-year-old William Luchtefeld, of Edwardsville, pleaded guilty Thursday in St. Louis County Circuit Court to second-degree sodomy and two counts of second-degree sexual abuse.

Prosecutors say Lutchtefeld abused one patient in June 2019 and another five months later in November. Luchtefeld is set to be sentenced on Oct. 21.