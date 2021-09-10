VA nurse practitioner pleads guilty to sex abuse of patients

Missouri

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Gavel and stethoscope isolated on white background.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A nurse practitioner has pleaded guilty to sexually abusing two patients at a Veterans Affairs clinic in St. Louis County. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 62-year-old William Luchtefeld, of Edwardsville, pleaded guilty Thursday in St. Louis County Circuit Court to second-degree sodomy and two counts of second-degree sexual abuse. Prosecutors say Lutchtefeld abused one patient in June 2019 and another five months later in November. Luchtefeld is set to be sentenced on Oct. 21.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News