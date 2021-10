ST. LOUIS – A vacant apartment building was on fire Wednesday morning in north St. Louis.

The fire was located in the 3900 block of Maffitt Avenue near Fairgrounds Park. The St. Louis Fire Department said the fire was on the first floor. Two lines were deployed.

3900blk of Maffitt – Vacant two story brick building; #fire on the first floor. Two lines deployed. Primary search underway. #STLCity



Truck 10 is first due.

Battalion 1 is in Command. pic.twitter.com/ndySCAxg9a — St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) October 27, 2021

