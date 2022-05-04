ST. LOUIS – Fire officials said a woman was inside of a south St. Louis home that was supposed to be vacant when a fire started Wednesday morning.

The fire at the two-story brick home in the 4100 block of Nebraska Avenue started just before 6 a.m. Firefighters said a woman jumped from the second-floor window to escape the flames. She injured both of her ankles. When firefighters arrived at the scene she was sitting on the neighbor’s porch. She was then taken to the hospital. She was listed in stable condition.

Neighbors told FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell that this was a boarded-up house so they were unsure how the woman was able to get inside.

FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX helicopter flew over the scene. It is unknown at this time how the fire started.