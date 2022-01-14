Vacant home on fire in Overland early Friday morning

OVERLAND, Mo. – Fire crews put out a fire in Overland early Friday morning.

Neighbors said they saw smoke coming from a home on Goodale Avenue and Seneca Lane at about 1 a.m. No injuries were reported and the home was empty. Neighbors said a family had moved out months ago. There are minor damages, including a busted window.

It is unknown at this time how the fire started.