Vacant home on fire in Overland early Friday morning

Missouri

OVERLAND, Mo. – Fire crews put out a fire in Overland early Friday morning.

Neighbors said they saw smoke coming from a home on Goodale Avenue and Seneca Lane at about 1 a.m. No injuries were reported and the home was empty. Neighbors said a family had moved out months ago. There are minor damages, including a busted window.

It is unknown at this time how the fire started. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.

