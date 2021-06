ST. LOUIS – A home was on fire in north St. Louis City Wednesday morning.

The vacant two-story home was fully involved in the 5300 block of Geraldine Avenue. The fire started at about 4:15 a.m.

Firefighters from the St. Louis Fire Department were at the scene.

A car next to the building was also burning.

