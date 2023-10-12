ST. LOUIS – Firefighters were busy with a few calls just after midnight.

Two vacant homes caught fire on Annie Malone Drive at Garfield Avenue in the Ville neighborhood of north St. Louis. The walls collapsed on one of the homes. The other had roof damage.

There were also some trash bin fires in the neighborhood. One was on Whittier Street at Aldine Avenue, about two blocks from the house fires.

All the fires are considered suspicious. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.