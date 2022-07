ST. LOUIS – A vacant home in north St. Louis collapsed into an occupied neighboring home early Wednesday morning.

The vacant home smashed into the wall of the occupied house just after midnight on Lotus Avenue near Union Boulevard. One man had just gotten up off his couch when the wall came crashing down.

The family said they have been trying for some time to get the City of St. Louis to do something about the crumbling house next door. No one was injured in this incident.