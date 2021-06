ST. LOUIS – Panera Bread, the parent company of St. Louis Bread Co. offers to fill your tummy if you get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The bakery chain will give vaccinated customers one free bagel per day for three days from July 2 through July 4.

Panera is cooperating with the Biden administration’s “We Can Do This” campaign to make the offer.

Panera also continues to help families in need during the pandemic by donating baked goods to charitable groups.