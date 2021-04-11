Vaccinated moms pass antibodies through breast milk – Wash. Univ. study

ST. LOUIS – A new study of breastfeeding moms who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 finds a major boost in antibodies that are passed onto their babies through breast milk.

The study by the Washington University School of Medicine in St Louis finds the antibodies last for at least 80 days if not longer. The antibodies showed up in breast milk two weeks after the moms received their first dose of vaccine.

Doctors say the study is proof the COVID vaccine protects babies before they’re born and after.

This is the first study to track specific levels of the antibodies in breast milk over an extended period of time.

The Washington University findings are similar to prior studies on maternal vaccination, which show high levels of antibodies in breast milk for up to six months following vaccination for influenza and whooping cough.

Dr. Jeannie Kelly, assistant professor of obstetrics and gynecology, says 70,000 pregnant women have been vaccinated against COVID with no evidence of harm.