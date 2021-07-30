Vaccination events take place this weekend at O’Fallon church, Enterprise Center

O’FALLON, Ill. – The multipurpose room at New Life in Christ Interdenominational Church in O’Fallon, IL tuned into a vaccination site Friday.

“We’ll be doing vaccinations in cooperation and partnership with the State of Illinois,” said Bishop Geoffrey Dudley Sr., senior pastor of the church.

The church will hold another vaccination event Sunday. Church member Demarcus Fisher took advantage of the opportunity and received his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine Friday.

Fisher delayed getting the shot because he did not feel he needed it. He said he exercises and is in good health.

One reason he decided to get vaccinated is that he believes the vaccination will allow him to participate in activities that could someday be reserved only for those who are vaccinated.

“I thought about it and thought about it,” he said. “I’m ready.”

Dudley believes the church can play a role in boosting vaccination rates. He also believes the church can help lower the temperature of what’s become heated debates surrounding COVID-19.

“It is very important for faith leaders to step in that gap and say hey, let’s come together,” Dudley said.

The city of St. Louis and Enterprise Center teamed up for a vaccination event Saturday, July 30. The vaccination opportunity at Enterprise Center will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Individuals who receive a vaccine at the event can register for two tickets to a St. Louis Blues preseason game. They can also receive up to two tickets to upcoming St. Louis Cardinals home games.

The state of Missouri recently launched an incentive program, offering those who have been vaccinated a chance to win $10,000.

“I think over the last 10 days we had more than 80,000 people in Missouri roll up their sleeves and get their first shot,” said Dr. Bechara Choucair, White House Vaccination Coordinator.

