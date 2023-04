ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Florissant begins an initiative to clean streets and public areas.

The Valley of Flowers Springs Cleaning encourages all residents and business owners to help clean up the area in time for the 61st annual ‘Valley of Flowers’ Festival. That’s from May 5 through May 7.

Florissant Mayor Tim Lowery says the goal is to create “better property maintenance overall and improved property values.”

The spring-cleaning effort starts Monday and will go until May 5.