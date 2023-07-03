VALLEY PARK, Mo. – Some Valley Park residents wondered why city hall abruptly shut down Monday. The reason behind the action was the city failed to pass a budget before July 1, the start of the current fiscal year. An emergency meeting is scheduled for 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

A budget proposal was passed out of committee. It also received a majority vote in favor of adopting the budget by the eight-member board of alderman. A simple majority is not enough under Missouri law, according to Valley Park City Attorney Tim Engelmeyer. He said five votes are needed, with the mayor being able to break a four-four tie.

“We have not been able to reach that five votes because of absentees, aldermen not showing up for meetings, or abstaining,” he said.

Engelmeyer said critical city services, such as trash pickups, could be affected until a deal can be approved. Pay for city employees could also be jeopardized. Residents will continue to receive access to emergency services such as police and fire.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Elijah Braswell is one of the aldermen who oppose the proposed budget. He believes it fails to provide adequate pay increases for city employees.

“We’ve had employees threaten to walk out if they don’t receive an adequate raise,” he said. “While not passing it has led to a shutdown, passing it would lead to worse results in the long term as we lose employees.”

Braswell also believes the budget process has been rushed and should have begun sooner. Valley Park resident Anita Albright agrees.

“If it’s a budget issue, it should have dealt with long before the deadline,” she said.

Engelmeyer hopes board members will be prepared to vote Tuesday.

“Show up and vote,” said Engelmeyer. “That’s what you were voted in to do.”